Space Bomb Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Dazzle the next special event with this Liberty Reach collector's item - a sleek mason jar filled with indoor, in-house flower pre-rolls! Conveniently comes with a handle for easy transport, be the life of the party and choose any one strain per jar to keep any crowd going throughout the night. Comes in 7g and 14g sizes. Available in Washington.
Be the first to review this product.