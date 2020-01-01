 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Liberty Reach Pre-Roll Mason Jar - Bulk Size

by Liberty Reach by BMF

Liberty Reach by BMF Cannabis Pre-rolls Liberty Reach Pre-Roll Mason Jar - Bulk Size

About this product

Dazzle the next special event with this Liberty Reach collector's item - a sleek mason jar filled with indoor, in-house flower pre-rolls! Conveniently comes with a handle for easy transport, be the life of the party and choose any one strain per jar to keep any crowd going throughout the night. Comes in 7g and 14g sizes. Available in Washington.

About this brand

Liberty Reach ™ grown out of the mission to promote freedom, life and the pursuit of happiness. We are dedicated to cultivating those ideals in the latest industry that serves the definition of those unalienable rights. Liberty Reach ™ , is dedicated to connecting people through their right to enjoy pure cannabis products.