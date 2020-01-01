 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Shaved Ice

Shaved Ice

by Liberty Reach by BMF

Write a review
Liberty Reach by BMF Cannabis Flower Shaved Ice

Similar items

Show all

About this product

(22% THC) – Sunset Sherbet x Cookie Crisp (OG Kush Breath x Fruity Pebbles OG). This larger than life, dense, and fluffy bud will leave you breathless with her lemon aroma and nutty, pistachio-like taste. Comes in 1g, 2g, & 3.5g sizes. Bulk sizes packaged in glass/mason jars include 7g, 14g, & 28g.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Liberty Reach by BMF Logo
Liberty Reach ™ grown out of the mission to promote freedom, life and the pursuit of happiness. We are dedicated to cultivating those ideals in the latest industry that serves the definition of those unalienable rights. Liberty Reach ™ , is dedicated to connecting people through their right to enjoy pure cannabis products.