  5. OGKB V2.1

OGKB V2.1

by Liberty Reach

Liberty Reach Cannabis Flower OGKB V2.1

OGKB V2.1 by Liberty Reach

OGKB

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

A possible descendant of GSC, OGKB (a.k.a. OG Kush Breath) is an indica-dominant hybrid that provides heavy head-to-toe effects. It blooms in hues of dark green and purple with electric orange hairs and crystal-tipped trichomes. OGKB has an earthy and herbal aroma with nutty, berry overtones, and its flavor adds a touch of vanilla. This strain is a great choice for consumers looking for long-lasting relief of stress, insomnia, or chronic pain.

Liberty Reach Logo
Liberty Reach ™ grown out of the mission to promote freedom, life and the pursuit of happiness. We are dedicated to cultivating those ideals in the latest industry that serves the definition of those unalienable rights. Liberty Reach ™ , is dedicated to connecting people through their right to enjoy pure cannabis products.