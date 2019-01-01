About this product
Tropicana Cookies Pre-Roll 1g by Liberty Reach
About this strain
Tropicana Cookies
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses Forum GSC and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant strain with strong tangerine and citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. Expect purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
About this brand
Liberty Reach
Liberty Reach ™ grown out of the mission to promote freedom, life and the pursuit of happiness. We are dedicated to cultivating those ideals in the latest industry that serves the definition of those unalienable rights. Liberty Reach ™ , is dedicated to connecting people through their right to enjoy pure cannabis products.