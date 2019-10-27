Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
on October 27th, 2019
In my opinion, this is Liberty’s cornerstone sleep-inducing strain, and is a must try if you suffer from insomnia or anxiety! This full-Indica has effects that remind me of Afghani landraces and their descendants. This cartridge is a sure-fire path to couch-lock if used during the day, so save this one for lazy days or nighttime. A mellow way to melt away body pains and muscle aches as well!
Salmon River OG is an indica-dominant strain from Oregon breeders Dynasty Genetics, who combined a Pre-98 Bubba Kush clone with a carefully selected Blue Heron male, creating a potent and easy-to-grow plant that finishes flowering in 7-8 weeks. The Salmon River OG may provide excellent pain relief and a heavy indica buzz; it is recommended that novice users take care not to overindulge. Dynasty has noted three main phenotypes in this cross, all with a similar terpene profile: a strong berry scent, underlined with hints of chocolate, coffee, lemon, and gasoline, and a similar taste when vaporized or smoked.