MassMedicinal on October 27th, 2019

In my opinion, this is Liberty’s cornerstone sleep-inducing strain, and is a must try if you suffer from insomnia or anxiety! This full-Indica has effects that remind me of Afghani landraces and their descendants. This cartridge is a sure-fire path to couch-lock if used during the day, so save this one for lazy days or nighttime. A mellow way to melt away body pains and muscle aches as well!