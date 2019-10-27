 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Salmon River OG Cartridge 0.5g

Salmon River OG Cartridge 0.5g

by Liberty

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Liberty Concentrates Cartridges Salmon River OG Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Oil -- it’s sometimes referred to as an extract -- is made from fresh premium cannabis but turned into a highly potent and therapeutic liquid. Oils may be consumed in a variety of ways, including one of our popular vapor cartridges.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

MassMedicinal

In my opinion, this is Liberty’s cornerstone sleep-inducing strain, and is a must try if you suffer from insomnia or anxiety! This full-Indica has effects that remind me of Afghani landraces and their descendants. This cartridge is a sure-fire path to couch-lock if used during the day, so save this one for lazy days or nighttime. A mellow way to melt away body pains and muscle aches as well!

About this strain

Salmon River OG

Salmon River OG

Salmon River OG is an indica-dominant strain from Oregon breeders Dynasty Genetics, who combined a Pre-98 Bubba Kush clone with a carefully selected Blue Heron male, creating a potent and easy-to-grow plant that finishes flowering in 7-8 weeks. The Salmon River OG may provide excellent pain relief and a heavy indica buzz; it is recommended that novice users take care not to overindulge. Dynasty has noted three main phenotypes in this cross, all with a similar terpene profile: a strong berry scent, underlined with hints of chocolate, coffee, lemon, and gasoline, and a similar taste when vaporized or smoked.

About this brand

Liberty Logo
Liberty