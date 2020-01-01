 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Silver Kush Pre-Roll 1g

by Liberty

Liberty Cannabis Pre-rolls Silver Kush Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Silver Kush

Silver Kush

Silver Kush is a sativa-dominant mix of Silver Bubble and OG #18 genetics bred by DNA Genetics under their Reserva Privada label. The uplifting effects of Silver Bubble blend with the potent relaxing force of OG #18 to create a strong sativa-driven hybrid that won’t overstimulate you with a heady buzz. Instead, you should find yourself happy, giggly, and balanced as your stress dissipates.

It should be noted that a genetic variation of Silver Kush is marketed by some as a cross of Super Silver Haze and OG Kush

About this brand

Liberty