  5. Strawberry Glue (SALE)

Strawberry Glue (SALE)

by Liberty

Liberty Cannabis Flower Strawberry Glue (SALE)

About this product

The original Gorilla Glue is one of the most talked-about strains in recent history. The hype is more than justified because the strain really has lots going for her. Her sky-high potency, the great taste and an excellent high made her a classic in no time. Strawberry Glue is Dark Horse Genetics’ awesome creation where they added Diesel genetics along with a twist of yummy strawberry flavor!

Liberty