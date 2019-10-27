MassMedicinal on October 27th, 2019

I've tried Zkittles from several different sources in different forms, and this cartridge was without doubt the best tasting option. This heavy indica produces relaxing effects that will alleviate stress and anxiety while also relieving muscle tension and pain. This strain tastes like grape, followed by subtle hints of bitter citrus, and is a great option for lazy days or sleepless nights. A great distillate cartridge for a classic strain loved by patients and recreational users alike!