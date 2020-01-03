Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Trouble sleeping? You’re not alone. Discover how our high dose intra-oral spray leverages the healing powers of the hemp plant plus traditional sleep support ingredients to help you doze. Our innovative delivery method ensures that you get the results you want, faster. Free from harmful toxins and pesticides, our organic hemp CBD spray helps you get a more restful night’s sleep without feeling groggy in the morning. CBD extracted from hemp 120mg of CBD per bottle Accurate micro-dosing of 1mg CBD per spray Other ingredients: Melatonin, L-Theanine, Valerian Root, Stevia Extract, MCT Oil No THC Non-GMO Water-based, alcohol-free formula COA Certificate of Analysis Natural mint flavor Handy 8ml travel size spray bottle 30 Day Supply (based on 2-4 sprays per application) 2 Year Shelf Life
on January 3rd, 2020
Love it
on May 31st, 2019
Awesome product I sleep very well... Just getting a your hands on a bottle seems to be the trick I place a order nothing happened my cc was good?? called no human.. Sent emails (2) no reply called dist. They said not sure if they are getting any more product so Great if only you could get your hands on it.. I also sent a text to someone who helped me last time no reply as of yet...