Born of the salt, sand, and sea, Life Bloom Organics is a Los Angeles-based health and wellness company. We operate with the strong belief that the hemp plant is a vital element of any healthy lifestyle. We create all natural, organic wellness and sleep products featuring our proprietary ‘Nano’ hemp CBD formula to help people feel their best. Our products are ethically sourced and contain no THC, pesticides, heavy metals or toxins. Both Life Bloom Organic products contain nanotized CBD isolate from organic US Farm Bill hemp, combined with highly effective pharmaceutical-grade ingredients.