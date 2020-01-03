 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. 99% Pure CBD Sleep Intra Oral Spray

99% Pure CBD Sleep Intra Oral Spray

by Life Bloom Organics

Skip to Reviews
4.52
Life Bloom Organics Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 99% Pure CBD Sleep Intra Oral Spray
Life Bloom Organics Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 99% Pure CBD Sleep Intra Oral Spray
Life Bloom Organics Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 99% Pure CBD Sleep Intra Oral Spray

$39.95MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Trouble sleeping? You’re not alone. Discover how our high dose intra-oral spray leverages the healing powers of the hemp plant plus traditional sleep support ingredients to help you doze. Our innovative delivery method ensures that you get the results you want, faster. Free from harmful toxins and pesticides, our organic hemp CBD spray helps you get a more restful night’s sleep without feeling groggy in the morning. CBD extracted from hemp 120mg of CBD per bottle Accurate micro-dosing of 1mg CBD per spray Other ingredients: Melatonin, L-Theanine, Valerian Root, Stevia Extract, MCT Oil No THC Non-GMO Water-based, alcohol-free formula COA Certificate of Analysis Natural mint flavor Handy 8ml travel size spray bottle 30 Day Supply (based on 2-4 sprays per application) 2 Year Shelf Life

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

jnez99

Awesome product I sleep very well... Just getting a your hands on a bottle seems to be the trick I place a order nothing happened my cc was good?? called no human.. Sent emails (2) no reply called dist. They said not sure if they are getting any more product so Great if only you could get your hands on it.. I also sent a text to someone who helped me last time no reply as of yet...

About this brand

Life Bloom Organics Logo
Born of the salt, sand, and sea, Life Bloom Organics is a Los Angeles-based health and wellness company. We operate with the strong belief that the hemp plant is a vital element of any healthy lifestyle. We create all natural, organic wellness and sleep products featuring our proprietary ‘Nano’ hemp CBD formula to help people feel their best. Our products are ethically sourced and contain no THC, pesticides, heavy metals or toxins. Both Life Bloom Organic products contain nanotized CBD isolate from organic US Farm Bill hemp, combined with highly effective pharmaceutical-grade ingredients.