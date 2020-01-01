 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
99% Pure CBD Wellness Intra Oral Spray

by Life Bloom Organics

$34.95MSRP

About this product

Find yourself looking for a boost? Energize naturally with our wellness formula. Extracted from organic hemp, our CBD is delivered through our innovative intra-oral spray, designed to deliver the balance you need, faster. Use our innovative oral spray to add an all natural, healthy boost to your day. Discover the feeling that only CBD can deliver. Nano CBD Formula (Hemp Extracted) 120mg of CBD per bottle Accurate micro-dosing of 1mg CBD per spray Other ingredients: Natural Stevia Extract, Spearmint, MCT Oil No THC Non-GMO Water-based, alcohol-free formula CBD Certificate of Analysis Handy 8ml travel size spray bottlele 14 Day Supply (based on 2-4 sprays twice daily) 2 Year Shelf Life

About this brand

Born of the salt, sand, and sea, Life Bloom Organics is a Los Angeles-based health and wellness company. We operate with the strong belief that the hemp plant is a vital element of any healthy lifestyle. We create all natural, organic wellness and sleep products featuring our proprietary ‘Nano’ hemp CBD formula to help people feel their best. Our products are ethically sourced and contain no THC, pesticides, heavy metals or toxins. Both Life Bloom Organic products contain nanotized CBD isolate from organic US Farm Bill hemp, combined with highly effective pharmaceutical-grade ingredients.