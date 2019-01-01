About this product
Life Brands relief cream is made with 200 mg of Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil and contains ZERO THC. It is sourced from organic, non-GMO, whole industrial hemp plants and is legal in all 50 states. Soothe your muscles and joints using Life Brands Relief Cream and get your life back!
Life Oil is a rapidly absorbed, hemp-based, liposomal CBD oil. Liposomes are often used in the medical field as a vehicle for the administration of nutrients or other organic matter, especially those that absorb slowly into the body. By embedding our CBD hemp oil molecules into microscopic liposomes, Life Oil ensures an increased absorption rate, leading to faster pain relief than other CBD oil products. This also means that Life Oil provides a much more accurate dosage.