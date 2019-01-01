About this product
Our calming massage oil is specially formulated with American grown Hemp Extract Mixed with Essential Oils and Natural Body Moisturizing Ingredients for Rapid Muscles Pain Relief. Mild Natural scent 4 oz bottle packed with full spectrum 300 mg CBD Expertly blended in collaboration with a seasoned skilled massage therapist Third-party Lab tested
“Life with Canna” (a U&ME 360 LLC brand) began with the goal to introduce and educate people about the natural inherent benefits of the cannabis plant species and provide them with the information needed to make informed decisions. We are dedicated to help individuals live a healthy life by using simple natural products aimed to improve well being!