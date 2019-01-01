 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. CBD Oil 500 mg - Full Spectrum Mint Flavor

CBD Oil 500 mg - Full Spectrum Mint Flavor

by Life with Canna

Write a review
Life with Canna Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD Oil 500 mg - Full Spectrum Mint Flavor

$69.00MSRP

About this product

Mint Flavor Potent and Powerful 500 mg Packed! Approx. 25 Servings Life with Canna 30ml blend of hemp-derived CBD oil 500 mg is smooth, gentle mint flavor CBD Oil may help with pain, sleep disorders, anxiety, inflammation, arthritis and much more!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Life with Canna Logo
“Life with Canna” (a U&ME 360 LLC brand) began with the goal to introduce and educate people about the natural inherent benefits of the cannabis plant species and provide them with the information needed to make informed decisions. We are dedicated to help individuals live a healthy life by using simple natural products aimed to improve well being!