  5. Muscle and Joints Pain Relief CBD Salve (250mg)

Muscle and Joints Pain Relief CBD Salve (250mg)

by Life with Canna

$55.00MSRP

About this product

Life with Canna Pain Relief CBD Salve has a natural menthol scent for a pleasant experience. Soothing muscles and easing pain away in just a couple of applications per day. For best results use daily. Great for inflammation, joints pain, arthritis, muscle aches, and more! Mild Natural scent 2 oz jar packed with 250mg of full spectrum CBD Menthol & Camphor for immediate cooling sensation Third-party Lab tested

About this brand

“Life with Canna” (a U&ME 360 LLC brand) began with the goal to introduce and educate people about the natural inherent benefits of the cannabis plant species and provide them with the information needed to make informed decisions. We are dedicated to help individuals live a healthy life by using simple natural products aimed to improve well being!