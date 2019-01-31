 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Muscle and Joints Pain Relief CBD Salve (500 mg)

by Life with Canna

$75.00MSRP

About this product

Life with Canna Pain Relief CBD Salve has a natural menthol scent for a pleasant experience. Soothing muscles and easing pain away in just a couple of applications per day. For best results use daily. Great for back aches, muscle and joints pain relief and inflammation, arthritis and more! Mild Natural scent 2 oz jar packed with 500mg of full spectrum CBD Menthol & Camphor immediate cooling sensation Third-party Lab tested

1 customer review

JAK1201

I used this on my knees and ankles post-marathon and it really helped with the pain. I would recommend for people who don't want to take NSAIDs or Tylenol.

About this brand

“Life with Canna” (a U&ME 360 LLC brand) began with the goal to introduce and educate people about the natural inherent benefits of the cannabis plant species and provide them with the information needed to make informed decisions. We are dedicated to help individuals live a healthy life by using simple natural products aimed to improve well being!