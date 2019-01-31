JAK1201
on January 31st, 2019
I used this on my knees and ankles post-marathon and it really helped with the pain. I would recommend for people who don't want to take NSAIDs or Tylenol.
Life with Canna Pain Relief CBD Salve has a natural menthol scent for a pleasant experience. Soothing muscles and easing pain away in just a couple of applications per day. For best results use daily. Great for back aches, muscle and joints pain relief and inflammation, arthritis and more! Mild Natural scent 2 oz jar packed with 500mg of full spectrum CBD Menthol & Camphor immediate cooling sensation Third-party Lab tested
