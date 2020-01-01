 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

THC Bomb

by Lifestyle Farms

THC Bomb

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

THC Bomb is the signature strain from Bomb Seeds, and as its name indicates, it was developed to have high THC levels. This bomb won’t completely knock you off your feet though. Plants are short but hardy and should mature in 7 to 9 weeks with large yields. Flowers will be large and have an even covering of bright orange hairs.

About this brand

Tier 2 indoor/outdoor recreational cannabis producer. Based in Portland Oregon