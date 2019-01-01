 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
4 Piece Black Grinder

by Lift Innovations

$150.00MSRP

About this product

An innovative design, combined with the highest quality craftsmanship, rewards you with the best experience any grinder has to offer. Its effortless operation allows you to enjoy your ritual one turn at a time. This 4 piece variation allows you to collect pollen. Remove the screen chamber to reduce the size for your convenience. 2 1/2 inches in diameter 2 1/4 inches tall Dissasembles completely for easy cleaning Accepts 3 different sized sifting discs so you can personalize the size of your grind Accepts 3 different sized mesh screens; choose how much pollen you want to collect Convenient quarter turn thread design Unbreakable stainless steel blade Easily access pollen with a rounded bottom bowl Patent pending wedge design 6061-T6 Aluminum and 304 stainless steel construction Hardcoat anodization for tough non-stick surface Manufactured in Canada

About this brand

Grinders are a prime example of a product that had not changed in over a century and could be vastly improved. We knew developing the next generation grinder wasn't going to be a walk in the park, we did and did it very well. We agreed from the beginning that manufacturing responsibly was important to us. We chose to manufacture the grinder entirely in Canada, as an investment in our product, environment, and communities. Join us in supporting the use of recycled materials, safe working conditions, fair wages and products that last a lifetime.