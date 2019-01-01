About this product
An innovative design, combined with the highest quality craftsmanship, rewards you with the best experience any grinder has to offer. Its effortless operation allows you to enjoy your ritual one turn at a time. This 4 piece variation allows you to collect pollen. Remove the screen chamber to reduce the size for your convenience. 2 1/2 inches in diameter 2 1/4 inches tall Dissasembles completely for easy cleaning Accepts 3 different sized sifting discs so you can personalize the size of your grind Accepts 3 different sized mesh screens; choose how much pollen you want to collect Convenient quarter turn thread design Unbreakable stainless steel blade Easily access pollen with a rounded bottom bowl Patent pending wedge design 6061-T6 Aluminum and 304 stainless steel construction Hardcoat anodization for tough non-stick surface Manufactured in Canada
