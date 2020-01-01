☁️ Lifting Your Senses To New Heights ☁️ Grown With Care • Pheno Selected • Bred In-house Pesticide Free* • Hand-Watered • Glass Jar Cured *Organic pesticides only when necessary Lifted Cannabis Company is an Indoor Tier 3 Producer/Processor located in the heart of Tacoma, WA. We specialize in top-shelf flower and oil concentrates. Our focus is growing medicinal grade cannabis in a recreational market. Our goal is to provide a natural and uplifting experience for our consumers. Stay Lifted.