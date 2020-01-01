 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Green Love Potion Sugar Crystal 1g
Indica

Green Love Potion Sugar Crystal 1g

by Lifted Cannabis

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Green Love Potion

Green Love Potion
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Green Love Potion is an indica-dominant strain, and this particular cut grows into a bouquet of green and purple leaves that emit an odor denoting its Lavender parentage. With a relatively clear-headed buzz, this strain works well for indica lovers seeking euphoria and a comforting relaxation in the body without being sedative. Patients prefer Green Love Potion for enhancing mood and remedying mild physical pain. 

About this brand

Lifted Cannabis Logo
☁️ Lifting Your Senses To New Heights ☁️ Grown With Care • Pheno Selected • Bred In-house Pesticide Free* • Hand-Watered • Glass Jar Cured *Organic pesticides only when necessary Lifted Cannabis Company is an Indoor Tier 3 Producer/Processor located in the heart of Tacoma, WA. We specialize in top-shelf flower and oil concentrates. Our focus is growing medicinal grade cannabis in a recreational market. Our goal is to provide a natural and uplifting experience for our consumers. Stay Lifted.