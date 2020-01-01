 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Rosie the Riveter Charm

Rosie the Riveter Charm

by Lighter Charms™

Write a review
Lighter Charms™ Smoking Smoking Accessories Rosie the Riveter Charm
Lighter Charms™ Smoking Smoking Accessories Rosie the Riveter Charm
Lighter Charms™ Smoking Smoking Accessories Rosie the Riveter Charm
Lighter Charms™ Smoking Smoking Accessories Rosie the Riveter Charm
Lighter Charms™ Smoking Smoking Accessories Rosie the Riveter Charm

$2.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Smoke safer, save money and express yourself with patented Lighter Charms™! Plus, get FREE SHIPPING on orders of $9.95 or more at lightercharms.com *lighter and tax not included; must be 18+ to purchase

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Lighter Charms™ Logo
Patented, brandable bowl snuffers that save you money on smoke you're not wasting