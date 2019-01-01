 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Lil' Punkin's Leftovers - 300MG THC GUMMIES

by Lil' Punkin's Leftovers

$30.00MSRP

Everything you've always wanted in a hard-hitting old family recipe, backed by the finest dank you can source, catapult into adventure with LPL Gummies.

SFV OG

  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. The flowers will stay fairly small and may not look super impressive, but what it lacks in looks it makes up for in smell. The pine and lemon earthiness that SFV exudes can be a bit harsh and bitter if smoked, so this strain is one to save for the vaporizer if consuming directly. Its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness, but once they do, everything will feel fine.

Simple and strong, representing the finest edibles on earth, we want you to be happy with your life when you take a LPL edible. Everything you've always wanted in a hard-hitting old family recipe, backed by the finest dank you can source... catapult into adventure with LPL Gummies !