  5. Bright Fire Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Bright Fire Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Lilac City Gardens

Lilac City Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Bright Fire Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

About this product

Bright Fire Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack by Lilac City Gardens

About this strain

Bright Fire

Bright Fire

Bright Fire by Palomar Craft Cannabis is a rewarding yet difficult plant to grow. This strain is a cross between Fire OG and Tangie Sunrise. It has a stunning bud structure “that looks like they’re ready to ignite,” as described by the grower, and a terpene profile rich with pine and citrus. Bright Fire offers consumers physical relaxation while stimulating the appetite. Enjoy this strain later in the day to harness its gorgeous semi-sedative effects. 

About this brand

