 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Montana Silvertip

Montana Silvertip

by Lilac City Gardens

Write a review
Lilac City Gardens Cannabis Flower Montana Silvertip

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Montana Silvertip by Lilac City Gardens

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Silvertip

Silvertip

Montana Silvertip is a Granddaddy Purple and Super Silver Haze hybrid cross that inherits the name of its homeland. Typical medical applications for Montana Silvertip include ADD/ADHD, migraines, and anxiety.

About this brand

Lilac City Gardens Logo