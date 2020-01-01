 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Orange Blossom

by Lilac City Gardens

Lilac City Gardens Cannabis Flower Orange Blossom

About this product

Orange Blossom by Lilac City Gardens

About this strain

Orange Blossom

Orange Blossom

Orange Blossom by Falcanna is the hybrid cross of Orange Bud and OG Kush. This strain combines equal measures carefree euphoria with calming physical effects that make it ideal for leisurely activities. Its aroma is slightly floral with overtones of fresh squeezed orange. Orange Blossom’s flavor is very similar but includes a delicate Kush aftertaste. Utilize this strain to stimulate appetite while reducing stress.  

About this brand

