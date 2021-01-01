 Loading…

CBD Pre-roll: RELAX

by Lily Hill

RELAX pre-rolls contain a proprietary blend of hemp flower for those times you want to unwind, leaving you calm and relaxed. RELAX pre-rolls are made with our certified organic hemp flower and are packaged to order in glass tubes for freshness. Available in a two pack containing two .5 gram pre-rolls or a 1 gram single pack. CBD content: 14%

At Lily Hill, our products begin at our organic hemp farm in the beautiful Green Mountains of Vermont. Our mission is to create affordable, high-quality CBD products for all. Discounts are available for customers who are disabled, low income, unemployed and veterans.

