About this product

We've combined 500mg of our full-spectrum CBD with botanicals and nourishing oils to create our salve. These handmade salves contain arnica, calendula and chamomile to add extra anti-inflammatory power along with olive oil, shea butter and jojoba oil to nourish your skin. They are lightly scented with essential oils and made with organic and sustainably-sourced ingredients. This salve has a broad range of uses... rub it on sore muscles, arthritic joints, bruises, new tattoos, eczema and more! Product Info: 2 oz; 500mg CBD Ingredients: Olive oil (infused with arnica, calendula and chamomile)*, shea butter*, beeswax, jojoba oil*, full-spectrum hemp extract*, lavender essential oil*, eucalyptus essential oil*, peppermint essential oil*, vitamin E. * = organic ingredient