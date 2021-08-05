 Loading…

CBD Salve: Original Strength

by Lily Hill

About this product

We've combined 300mg of our full-spectrum CBD with botanicals and nourishing oils to create our salve. These handmade salves contain arnica, calendula and chamomile to add extra anti-inflammatory power along with olive oil, shea butter and jojoba oil to nourish your skin. They are lightly scented with essential oils and made with organic and sustainably-sourced ingredients. This salve has a broad range of uses... rub it on sore muscles, arthritic joints, bruises, new tattoos, eczema and more! Product Info: 2 oz; 300mg CBD Ingredients: Olive oil (infused with arnica, calendula and chamomile)*, shea butter*, beeswax, jojoba oil*, full-spectrum hemp extract*, lavender essential oil*, eucalyptus essential oil*, peppermint essential oil*, vitamin E. * = organic ingredient

About this brand

At Lily Hill, our products begin at our organic hemp farm in the beautiful Green Mountains of Vermont. Our mission is to create affordable, high-quality CBD products for all. Discounts are available for customers who are disabled, low income, unemployed and veterans.

1 customer review

Yesterday
r........x
Works wonders on those muscle knots on my back and shoulders. A little goes a long way and I love the scent!