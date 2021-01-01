Full Spectrum CBD Oil: 1800mg (Mint Flavor)
by Lily HillWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our highest potency CBD oil, with a refreshing mint flavor! Great for promoting relaxation, relieving inflammation, and supporting overall well-being. To ensure a high-quality product, all our CBD oils are formulated and bottled in-house. This product is certified organic and contains natural mint flavoring. Product Info: 1800mg CBD - 1 oz. (30mL). Contains approximately 60mg of CBD per mL. Certified organic. Ingredients: Organic extra virgin olive oil, organic full-spectrum hemp extract
About this brand
Lily Hill
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.