Full Spectrum CBD Oil: 1800mg (Mint Flavor)

by Lily Hill

Lily Hill Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Full Spectrum CBD Oil: 1800mg (Mint Flavor)

Our highest potency CBD oil, with a refreshing mint flavor! Great for promoting relaxation, relieving inflammation, and supporting overall well-being. To ensure a high-quality product, all our CBD oils are formulated and bottled in-house. This product is certified organic and contains natural mint flavoring. Product Info: 1800mg CBD - 1 oz. (30mL). Contains approximately 60mg of CBD per mL. Certified organic. Ingredients: Organic extra virgin olive oil, organic full-spectrum hemp extract

At Lily Hill, our products begin at our organic hemp farm in the beautiful Green Mountains of Vermont. Our mission is to create affordable, high-quality CBD products for all. Discounts are available for customers who are disabled, low income, unemployed and veterans.

