Lily Hill’s 500mg CBD Oil is an excellent option for those who may be new to using CBD. Great for promoting relaxation, relieving inflammation, and supporting overall well-being. To ensure a high-quality product, all our CBD oils are formulated and bottled in-house. This product is certified organic and free of additives. For more information on how to use CBD oil, please read our helpful blog post. Product Info: 500mg CBD - 1 oz. (30mL). Contains approximately 17mg of CBD per mL. Certified organic. Ingredients: Organic extra virgin olive oil, organic full-spectrum hemp extract