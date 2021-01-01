 Loading…

Pet CBD Oil: 500mg

by Lily Hill

About this product

Lily Hill's Pet CBD Oil contains 500mg of full-spectrum CBD and wild Alaskan salmon oil. It does not contain any preservatives, flavorings or fillers! In addition to all of the benefits of CBD, salmon oil contains omega fatty acids which support immune and cardiovascular function as well as a healthy skin and coat. Plus, your pet will love the taste! Product Info: 500mg CBD - 1 oz. (30mL). Contains approximately 17mg of CBD per mL. Ingredients: Wild Alaskan salmon oil, organic full-spectrum hemp-extract

About this brand

At Lily Hill, our products begin at our organic hemp farm in the beautiful Green Mountains of Vermont. Our mission is to create affordable, high-quality CBD products for all. Discounts are available for customers who are disabled, low income, unemployed and veterans.

