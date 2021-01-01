About this product

Lily Hill's Pet CBD Oil contains 500mg of full-spectrum CBD and wild Alaskan salmon oil. It does not contain any preservatives, flavorings or fillers! In addition to all of the benefits of CBD, salmon oil contains omega fatty acids which support immune and cardiovascular function as well as a healthy skin and coat. Plus, your pet will love the taste! Product Info: 500mg CBD - 1 oz. (30mL). Contains approximately 17mg of CBD per mL. Ingredients: Wild Alaskan salmon oil, organic full-spectrum hemp-extract