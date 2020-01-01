 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. GOB

GOB

by Lime

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Lime Logo
If only it could be summer all the time. We think it should. So we decided to bring you cannabis that keeps things fresh, fun, and flavorful all year around. The family of Lime products isn’t a gimmick, its an ode to the best of times, from the beach to the lake, from the sea to the stars. We believe every summer has a story. Share yours with us & stay up to date @letmelime. Working with some of the best flower the golden state has to offer, the team wanted to bring a product to market that not only was cost conscious, but would also never compromise on quality.