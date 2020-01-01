Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A little goes a long way! Enjoy a full gram of high quality flower including popular strains such as Cherry Pie, OG Kush, and Sour Diesel. Lime 1 gram flower includes solid bud & hand-trimmed nugs from some of the best cultivators in California and consist of high-quality smalls ranging from 15%-23% THC content.
Be the first to review this product.