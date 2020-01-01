 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Lime 1 Gram Solventless Hash Hybrid

by Lime

Lime Concentrates Solventless Lime 1 Gram Solventless Hash Hybrid
Lime Hash is the best value on the market, period. A truly OG old-world hash method of resin separation using ice, water, and little agitation Bananimal ( Banana OG x Animal Cookies) was created by Greenline Organics, the same people who created the famous strain Orange Tree. It has that really nice Banana scent on the outside and once you break down the flowers it begins to resemble it’s predecessor, Animal Cookies, with it’s loud fragrance of fuel and gasoline. The relief it provides it second to none, this is an extremely strong strain and it’s exceptionally great for pain relief, insomnia, and nausea. Be ready to chill, this hash contains 69% total Cannabinoids, 59% total THC & 7.3mg/g of total terpenes. Made with indoor trim only. And always remember, Lime is best shared, in the sun while having fun.

If only it could be summer all the time. We think it should. So we decided to bring you cannabis that keeps things fresh, fun, and flavorful all year around. The family of Lime products isn’t a gimmick, its an ode to the best of times, from the beach to the lake, from the sea to the stars. We believe every summer has a story. Share yours with us & stay up to date @letmelime. Working with some of the best flower the golden state has to offer, the team wanted to bring a product to market that not only was cost conscious, but would also never compromise on quality.