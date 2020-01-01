If only it could be summer all the time. We think it should. So we decided to bring you cannabis that keeps things fresh, fun, and flavorful all year around. The family of Lime products isn’t a gimmick, its an ode to the best of times, from the beach to the lake, from the sea to the stars. We believe every summer has a story. Share yours with us & stay up to date @letmelime. Working with some of the best flower the golden state has to offer, the team wanted to bring a product to market that not only was cost conscious, but would also never compromise on quality.