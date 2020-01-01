Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Enjoy the super calming effects of Lime CBD dominant products. A little goes a long way! Enjoy a full gram of high quality flower from strains such as Harley Tsu. Lime 2gm blunts include solid bud & hand-trimmed nugs from some of the best cultivators in California and consist of high-quality smalls.
Be the first to review this product.