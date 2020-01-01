 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Lime OG

by Lime

Lime OG

A Lime Skunk mother and a Triple OG Father come together to create Lime OG by Exotic Genetix. This strain puts out a sour lime candy terpene profile that is as delicious as it sounds. Its mother is noted for a clear-headed buzz that allows you to go about your day, while its father has sedating and calming effects. When crossed you, get a downright pleasant buzz that goes all day long

 

If only it could be summer all the time. We think it should. So we decided to bring you cannabis that keeps things fresh, fun, and flavorful all year around. The family of Lime products isn’t a gimmick, its an ode to the best of times, from the beach to the lake, from the sea to the stars. We believe every summer has a story. Share yours with us & stay up to date @letmelime. Working with some of the best flower the golden state has to offer, the team wanted to bring a product to market that not only was cost conscious, but would also never compromise on quality.