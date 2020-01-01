 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Cannabis Coloring Book

by Cannabis QueenRX

About this product

Our Fabulous 32 page Adult Coloring Book is the premier artist edition of 300 coloring books, larger format 9 x 12 oblong with coil spine. Our Coloring Book offers exquisite art pages to color and in addition to glorious art we have outstanding extras. Our Coloring book features a tissue paper tip in between each art page. This will protect your coloring masterpiece in fine art shape. That is how Linda cares for her works in progress and we thought it was important to share this feature in our Museum Quality Adult Activity Book. We are so happy to offer this high quality book with premium papers and matte full color covers. Included in our book, a little personal information about Linda, too. This book is a treasure. Hand Signed and Numbered by Linda Biggs.

About this brand

Since she was a little girl, International Fantasy Artist, Linda Biggs...AKA Cannabis QueenRX had a gifted way of seeing the world. Linda's work tells her dramatic story. It’s a new chapter blossoming from the rainbow magic she once created. Her past is now a surreal tale; her own fairytale. This new work is sobering, soothing, harsh, yet beautiful - like stones in a river, tumbling over and over, life sometimes wears you to a smooth and beautiful patina. This new portfolio reveals loss, love and a renewed spirit. Linda Biggs’ new art offers us a new strength and a new reality.  The Linda Biggs story is in celebration of Cannabis, Cannabis Saved my Life & brought me back to a state of homeostasis.    In 2012, I was victim to a wicked accident. After years of traditional medicine, therapy, life was really not worth living. That was when a friend introduced me to Cannabis, in 2015. It was a lifesaving moment. This journey of healing with Cannabis it is what saved my life and brought me back from a Traumatic Brain injury and permanent spine trauma. Cannabis was the medicinal tool to heal me.   In Celebration, I began painting Cannabis Imagery that is how our Brand began. These images are now featured on our Cannabis QueenRX ancillary products. Our Brand celebrates The Healing of Cannabis and Feminine Energy. We offer Rolling Trays, Rolling Papers, Journals, Fanny Packs and more.