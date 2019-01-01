About this product
Simply Gorgeous and very feminine, quite durable, our pretty FannyPack, will enhance your fanny and carry your vapes, Cannabis and other items while on the go! The image we are showcasing is Pandora's Fjord. She is one of our favorites, matches our hemp rolling papers a watercolor reproduction of a glorious mermaid with fish and seahorses, art by Linda Biggs and FannyPack by Rickshaw Bagworks. Main compartment with dual zipper sliders Main compartment measures 9" x 5" x 3" Interior stash plocket Interior d-ring for keyring/carabiner attachment Outside zipper pocket on front panel Rugged YKK zippers Foam padded back panel Webbing grab strap Rugged plastic waist buckle 2-inch wide waist strap, adjustable up to 42 inches Made from scratch in San Francisco
