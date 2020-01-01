 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
SkateBoard with Cannabis Leaves for Women

by Cannabis QueenRX

SkateBoard with Cannabis Leaves for Women

$129.00MSRP

About this product

FREE SHIPPING USA ! Skateboards made in California for Feminine Mined Folks, like me. These skateboard decks are perfect ART for your dispensary walls or to be used outside with wheels. These are fabulous celebrations of Women in Cannabis.

About this brand

Cannabis QueenRX Logo
Since she was a little girl, International Fantasy Artist, Linda Biggs...AKA Cannabis QueenRX had a gifted way of seeing the world. Linda's work tells her dramatic story. It’s a new chapter blossoming from the rainbow magic she once created. Her past is now a surreal tale; her own fairytale. This new work is sobering, soothing, harsh, yet beautiful - like stones in a river, tumbling over and over, life sometimes wears you to a smooth and beautiful patina. This new portfolio reveals loss, love and a renewed spirit. Linda Biggs’ new art offers us a new strength and a new reality.  The Linda Biggs story is in celebration of Cannabis, Cannabis Saved my Life & brought me back to a state of homeostasis.    In 2012, I was victim to a wicked accident. After years of traditional medicine, therapy, life was really not worth living. That was when a friend introduced me to Cannabis, in 2015. It was a lifesaving moment. This journey of healing with Cannabis it is what saved my life and brought me back from a Traumatic Brain injury and permanent spine trauma. Cannabis was the medicinal tool to heal me.   In Celebration, I began painting Cannabis Imagery that is how our Brand began. These images are now featured on our Cannabis QueenRX ancillary products. Our Brand celebrates The Healing of Cannabis and Feminine Energy. We offer Rolling Trays, Rolling Papers, Journals, Fanny Packs and more.