 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Ares Portable Vaporizer

Ares Portable Vaporizer

by Linx Vapor

Write a review
Linx Vapor Vaping Portable Vaporizers Ares Portable Vaporizer

Available in store only

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$110.00
  • at GreenLabs
  • Closed until 10:00 AM
  • 49.8 miles away
Get directions
Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Linx Ares is a portable, rechargeable, extract vaporizer, that requires NO LOADING. The Linx Ares ceramic rod atomizer heats up quickly and delivers incredibly powerful vapor. The coiless ceramic rod, glass mouthpiece, and stainless steel vapor path ensure purity of flavor. Just hold the power button and dip the ceramic rod in your product and inhale.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Linx Vapor Logo
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine. We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health consciousness, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaporizing experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.