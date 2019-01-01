About this product

The Hypnos Zero is the premier portable extract vaporizer. It’s the world’s first 4 temperature vaporizer. The vapor path is constructed with a glass mouthpiece, ceramic chamber and ceramic plate atomizer. That means there are no plastics or fibers between you and your product, providing you with the most pure, toxin free flavor possible. Compatible Atomizers: Hypnos (Single Coil), Dio (Quartz Dual Coil), Zero (Ceramic Plate)