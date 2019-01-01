 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hypnos Zero

by Linx Vapor

$77.99MSRP

About this product

The Hypnos Zero is the premier portable extract vaporizer. It’s the world’s first 4 temperature vaporizer. The vapor path is constructed with a glass mouthpiece, ceramic chamber and ceramic plate atomizer. That means there are no plastics or fibers between you and your product, providing you with the most pure, toxin free flavor possible. Compatible Atomizers: Hypnos (Single Coil), Dio (Quartz Dual Coil), Zero (Ceramic Plate)

About this brand

Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.