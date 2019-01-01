 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Filter Tips (50 tips) Lion Rolling Circus Block 4 Different characters

by Lion Rolling Circus

$2.00MSRP

About this product

In 2017, Lion Rolling Circus stands out from the crowd of competition by combining its rich history of smoking papers business experience, artistic creativity, bold graphics, and top quality rolling papers products and merchandise with a freaky new attitude and relentless marketing goal to carry the freaky word of these freaky papers to the world with freaky pride... Check out their Bio's: SILVERF*CK & JELLYBELLY Circus characters, seamen, drummers and sexual myth, they are two guys in one body forced to live in perfect sync. EDGAR ALLAN Creepy clown and shy bass player, he was meant to be a priest but chose the gods of music instead. An electric discharge ruined his face. SEXY SADIE Sublime singer and former beauty queen, she transformed her beard in a manifest against sexism and violence. MR. BRUJO Born of a virgin witch on a blue moon Halloween, he can make puppies fly and angels disappear and reappear on a whim...

About this brand

MEET THE LION ROLLING CIRCUS FREAK FAMILY Lion Rolling Circus Papers has become an international, premium quality, organic rolling papers brand phenomenon. In 2017, Lion Rolling Circus stands out from the crowd of competition by combining its rich history of smoking papers business experience, artistic creativity, bold graphics, and top quality rolling papers products and merchandise with a freaky new attitude and relentless marketing goal to carry the freaky word of these freaky papers to the world with freaky pride... ​ We lovingly call our freaky character friends "Evil Clown"- (His actual name is Edgar and he might not be evil, he just seems like it sometimes), "Mr. Brujo" or "4 eyes"- (a powerful warlock kind of dude with 4 eyes and magic powers), "Double Head"- (the freaky 2 headed brothers), and of course, "Sexy Sadie"- the classic bearded lady, -(she never shaves!).