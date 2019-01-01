 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Liquid Flower

Quick and effective deep pain relief in minutes with no psychoactive effects. Liquid Flower ‘s “Deep Relief” is made from whole, organic and all natural ingredients. Increase your mobility and experience relief from numerous ailments including deep pain and menstural cramps. Studies have shown the ingredients to cause “apoptosis” cancer cell death. Designed to mimic the fatty acid content of the skin, and aided by the terpene b-Caryophellene and other powerful essential oils, Deep Relief has been carefully curated to penetrate deep into the skin allowing for maximum relief of inflammation, pain and more. Due to the oils chosen for deeper relief, this is an “oilier” product which spreads very easily and takes a little longer to absorb. For best results, apply on cool dry skin, can be reapplied intermittently to target area for deeper relief.

Liquid Flower’s whole plant philosophy uses simplistic, quality organic and natural ingredients that are effective for numerous conditions. We are committed to making a superior product that we feel great about, and one we love to share with our family and friends. We offer whole plant, all-natural solutions for the health and beauty market that are free from preservatives and harmful additives. All of our products are designed to be multipurpose, eliminating the need for multiple products thus saving the customer money, and reducing the waste of our natural resources. All of our products are handmade in small batches for quality and freshness.