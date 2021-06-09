 Loading…

Drift Off Tincture (2oz)

by Liquid Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Liquid Flower Drift Off is ideal for those who want a great-tasting, natural medicine tincture and want to fall asleep fast. Do you wake up in the middle of the night and just want to get back to sleep? Are you afraid that if you take an edible you’ll feel groggy? Try Drift Off sublingually: it works in minutes to “quiet the chatter” and calm your mind with minimal psychoactive effects and dissipates quickly for a clear-headed morning. Users report they prefer Drift Off to prescription sleep-aids or sleep-cycle-disrupting melatonin. - When taken during the day our customers have reported pain relief, meditative states, decreased anxiety and minor aphrodisiac effects. If you prefer to feel high and have longer-lasting effects, take a larger dose, or add it to food or beverages. The graduated dropper will help you to find your ideal dose for any occasion. - Deep Relief is made by infusing Indica-dominant, full spectrum cannabis flower into a glycerin base. Because it’s water-based like our bodies are, it absorbs sublingually 80% better than oil-based tinctures. With moderate daily use a bottle may last 1-2 months. You deserve a good night’s sleep. - Female and veteran-owned.

Liquid Flower’s whole plant philosophy uses simplistic, quality organic and natural ingredients that are effective for numerous conditions. We are committed to making a superior product that we feel great about, and one we love to share with our family and friends. We offer whole plant, all-natural solutions for the health and beauty market that are free from preservatives and harmful additives. All of our products are designed to be multipurpose, eliminating the need for multiple products thus saving the customer money, and reducing the waste of our natural resources. All of our products are handmade in small batches for quality and freshness.

