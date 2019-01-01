About this product
Quick and effective pain relief in minutes with no psychoactive effects. Liquid Flower’s Whipped Canna-Butter is made from whole, organic and all natural ingredients. Increase your mobility and experience relief from numerous ailments. This product is not only powerful medicine, it is also a wonderfully hydrating moisturizer containing Red Raspberry Seed Oil, a natural sunscreen. Liquid Flower is a Whole-Plant Cannabis product, it smells great and is formulated to penetrate quickly into your skin without leaving an oily residue. Our Topical Pain Relief Original Strength is an excellent everyday-use product for skin irritations such as psoriasis, eczema, sun burns, bug bites, bruises, scrapes, dryness and more. Unlike other topicals with more astringent essential oils, this product is designed as a soothing gentle healing salve with effective surface pain relief!
