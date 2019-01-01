Liquid Flower’s whole plant philosophy uses simplistic, quality organic and natural ingredients that are effective for numerous conditions. We are committed to making a superior product that we feel great about, and one we love to share with our family and friends. We offer whole plant, all-natural solutions for the health and beauty market that are free from preservatives and harmful additives. All of our products are designed to be multipurpose, eliminating the need for multiple products thus saving the customer money, and reducing the waste of our natural resources. All of our products are handmade in small batches for quality and freshness.