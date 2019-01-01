 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Original Whipped Body Butter

by Liquid Flower

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Quick and effective pain relief in minutes with no psychoactive effects. Liquid Flower’s Whipped Canna-Butter is made from whole, organic and all natural ingredients. Increase your mobility and experience relief from numerous ailments. This product is not only powerful medicine, it is also a wonderfully hydrating moisturizer containing Red Raspberry Seed Oil, a natural sunscreen. Liquid Flower is a Whole-Plant Cannabis product, it smells great and is formulated to penetrate quickly into your skin without leaving an oily residue. Our Topical Pain Relief Original Strength is an excellent everyday-use product for skin irritations such as psoriasis, eczema, sun burns, bug bites, bruises, scrapes, dryness and more. Unlike other topicals with more astringent essential oils, this product is designed as a soothing gentle healing salve with effective surface pain relief!

About this brand

Liquid Flower’s whole plant philosophy uses simplistic, quality organic and natural ingredients that are effective for numerous conditions. We are committed to making a superior product that we feel great about, and one we love to share with our family and friends. We offer whole plant, all-natural solutions for the health and beauty market that are free from preservatives and harmful additives. All of our products are designed to be multipurpose, eliminating the need for multiple products thus saving the customer money, and reducing the waste of our natural resources. All of our products are handmade in small batches for quality and freshness.