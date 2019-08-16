 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Dream CBD Vape Juice enhanced with Terpenes

by Liquid Gold CBD

About this product

Blueberry Dream can be described in one word… AMAZING!!! Blueberry Dream is a perfectly balanced concoction of the taste bud tantalizing sweetness of organic blueberry terpenes gently infused with the just the right amount of tangy, compliments of freshly picked strawberries. Tangy, sweet and of course, wrapped in a fluffy light cloud of creamy goodness steeped to perfection along side the naturally occurring hemp terpenes

7 customer reviews

angela4

So Yummy! This is our 3rd bottle It’s amazing. This is one of our absolute favorites!!

bbarber98

couldn't ask for a better flavour for a vape liquid.

kkane1952

love that these vape liquids don't have all the bad added ingredients like some do.

About this brand

Liquid Gold is proud to offer the highest quality, full spectrum CBD products on the market. Our priority is to give everyone access to the remarkable benefits of CBD. Liquid Gold sublingual delivery Complete Spectrum CBD tinctures fortified with BioPrime™ nanoparticle delivery technology are up to 100X more BioAvailable than competing products using standard CBD molecules. In addition, Liquid Gold Complete Spectrum sublingual CBD tinctures come fully bio-enhanced, for complete “entourage effect”, with of our proprietary blend of natural hemp derived terpenes including Myrcene, Ocimene and Humulene.