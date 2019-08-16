Water Soluble - Extra Strength - Natural - 900mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Blueberry Dream can be described in one word… AMAZING!!! Blueberry Dream is a perfectly balanced concoction of the taste bud tantalizing sweetness of organic blueberry terpenes gently infused with the just the right amount of tangy, compliments of freshly picked strawberries. Tangy, sweet and of course, wrapped in a fluffy light cloud of creamy goodness steeped to perfection along side the naturally occurring hemp terpenes
on August 16th, 2019
So Yummy! This is our 3rd bottle It’s amazing. This is one of our absolute favorites!!
on August 15th, 2019
couldn't ask for a better flavour for a vape liquid.
on August 13th, 2019
love that these vape liquids don't have all the bad added ingredients like some do.