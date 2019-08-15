 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Full Spectrum CBD Tincture- WildBerry

by Liquid Gold CBD

5.07
About this product

Liquid Gold sublingual delivery Complete Spectrum CBD tinctures fortified with BioPrime™ nanoparticle delivery technology are up to 100X more BioAvailable than competing products using standard CBD molecules. In addition, Liquid Gold Complete Spectrum sublingual CBD tinctures come fully bio-enhanced, for complete “entourage effect”, with of our proprietary blend of natural hemp derived terpenes including Myrcene, Ocimene and Humulene. 100%THC free 30 mL bottle Available in 500 mg, and 1,000 mg strengths Made with 100% natural CBD, with full traceability from the start of extraction

7 customer reviews

5.07

ChristyBrin

very happy with your product. I have been using your 500mg CBD oil for some months now and I am very satisfied with the results.

VirginiaT29

very happy with your product. I have been using your 500mg CBD oil for some months now and I am very satisfied with the results.

DamianRt

Great Quality CBD Tincture This tincture definitely calms me down right before a presentation. Im glad there is no taste making it easier to take. Thank you Liquid Gold for a quality product

About this brand

Liquid Gold is proud to offer the highest quality, full spectrum CBD products on the market. Our priority is to give everyone access to the remarkable benefits of CBD. Liquid Gold sublingual delivery Complete Spectrum CBD tinctures fortified with BioPrime™ nanoparticle delivery technology are up to 100X more BioAvailable than competing products using standard CBD molecules. In addition, Liquid Gold Complete Spectrum sublingual CBD tinctures come fully bio-enhanced, for complete “entourage effect”, with of our proprietary blend of natural hemp derived terpenes including Myrcene, Ocimene and Humulene.