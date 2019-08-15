VG Cloud Tincture - Apple Flavor - CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil - 150mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Liquid Gold sublingual delivery Complete Spectrum CBD tinctures fortified with BioPrime™ nanoparticle delivery technology are up to 100X more BioAvailable than competing products using standard CBD molecules. In addition, Liquid Gold Complete Spectrum sublingual CBD tinctures come fully bio-enhanced, for complete “entourage effect”, with of our proprietary blend of natural hemp derived terpenes including Myrcene, Ocimene and Humulene. 100%THC free 30 mL bottle Available in 500 mg, and 1,000 mg strengths Made with 100% natural CBD, with full traceability from the start of extraction
on August 15th, 2019
very happy with your product. I have been using your 500mg CBD oil for some months now and I am very satisfied with the results.
on August 15th, 2019
very happy with your product. I have been using your 500mg CBD oil for some months now and I am very satisfied with the results.
on August 15th, 2019
Great Quality CBD Tincture This tincture definitely calms me down right before a presentation. Im glad there is no taste making it easier to take. Thank you Liquid Gold for a quality product