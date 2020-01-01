Grape Dreams Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Not much is known about the California-bred hybrid Happy Rancher, but this hybrid strain has nevertheless carved a name for itself among West Coast genetics. Its name and initial appeal lies primarily in Happy Rancher’s sour candied aroma, although there’s also something to be said about its high-flying euphoria and colorful buds. Coated with a sticky blanket of sugar-like resin, Happy Rancher is a treat for all the senses.