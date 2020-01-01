 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lemonhead OG Cartridge 1g

by Liquid Gold CBD

Lemonhead OG Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this strain

Lemonhead OG

Lemonhead OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemonhead OG by Royal Choice Farms is a gleeful Kush cut with bright, refreshing terpenes. Sweet on the nose and the palate, this strain offers consumers a clean, zestful lemon flavor coupled with a lung-expanding mint/eucalyptus. As with many OG strains, euphoria takes the lead, elevating the consumer’s mood and provoking both smiles and laughter. The effects remain peppy as they transition into the body, leaving a warm and fuzzy sensation without being overly stimulating.   

About this brand

Liquid Gold is proud to offer the highest quality, full spectrum CBD products on the market. Our priority is to give everyone access to the remarkable benefits of CBD. Liquid Gold sublingual delivery Complete Spectrum CBD tinctures fortified with BioPrime™ nanoparticle delivery technology are up to 100X more BioAvailable than competing products using standard CBD molecules. In addition, Liquid Gold Complete Spectrum sublingual CBD tinctures come fully bio-enhanced, for complete “entourage effect”, with of our proprietary blend of natural hemp derived terpenes including Myrcene, Ocimene and Humulene.