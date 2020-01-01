Blueberry Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Mango Tango is a hybrid cannabis strain by Elemental Seeds whose crushing effects dance with a pungent, fruity flavor profile. Its True OG parent passes on heavily relaxing effects typical of Kush varieties while its loud citrus and peach flavors come from Tangie and Peaches genetics. A subtle pine flavor can be detected on the exhale, creating a complex taste that helped this strain win 1st place in the 2015 SoCal Cannabis Cup.